Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 100,789,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,161. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

