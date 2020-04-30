Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits Market Cap of $5.97 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $111,503.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00012102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.62 or 0.02887695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00680049 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002885 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,640,238 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

