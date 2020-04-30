Stipend (SPD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 173.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 199.1% higher against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a total market cap of $28,909.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00937616 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00281654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00156802 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

