TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.27. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 224,505 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

