TenCore Partners LP Invests $12.08 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TenCore Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,000. Mastercard makes up 4.9% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.9% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

MA stock traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.69. 8,499,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. The company has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

