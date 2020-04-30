Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.12. Transocean shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 52,266,049 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Bank of America downgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

The stock has a market cap of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 77.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 490,115 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 96,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 48.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,618 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,041,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 149.8% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

