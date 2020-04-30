TrumpCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,116.42 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $126,116.42 and $246.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017788 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.01917330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

