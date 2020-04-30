Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,023. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.