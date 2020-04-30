Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.32. Unit shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 128,671 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $164.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 82.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Unit by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

