UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.65. 4,253,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

