Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s Largest Position

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 27.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

