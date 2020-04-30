Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after buying an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after buying an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,892,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.35. 2,927,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

