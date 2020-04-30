Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,894,000 after buying an additional 320,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.39. 3,462,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

