WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.17. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.