WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.17. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.
In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
