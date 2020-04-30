Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

