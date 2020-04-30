Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

