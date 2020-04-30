Zacks: Analysts Set $7.25 Price Target for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PCTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Tel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 529,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Tel in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Tel stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 120,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. PC Tel has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.13.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

