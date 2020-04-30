Zap One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,307.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $384,962.44 and approximately $24,307.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.03930277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010989 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.