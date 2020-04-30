Zebi (ZCO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Koinex and DDEX. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Koinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.