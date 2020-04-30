Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $176,177.65 and $27,497.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

