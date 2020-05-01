276,461 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 6,124,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,644. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

