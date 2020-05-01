3,080 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after buying an additional 348,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,493. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.