3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

