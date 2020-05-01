3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in 3M by 3,725.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.60. 247,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,609. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

