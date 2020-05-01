Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 7,972,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. The company has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

