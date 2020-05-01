Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 7,972,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.