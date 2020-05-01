AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.02. 10,513,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,960. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

