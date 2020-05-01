Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

