Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Down to $16.39

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.39. Ally Financial shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 292,010 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.