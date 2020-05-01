AmeriCold Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,017 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,441% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,905. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

