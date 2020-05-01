Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.22. 5,702,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.