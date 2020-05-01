Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.85-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.21 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.
AMGN traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.
AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.20.
In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
