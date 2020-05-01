Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.85-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.21 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

AMGN traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.20.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

