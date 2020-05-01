Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $40.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Poloniex and HitBTC. Ardor has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $3.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005714 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

