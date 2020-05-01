Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.