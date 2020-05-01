Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.17. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 19,592 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

