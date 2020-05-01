BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $13.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.00. 509,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

