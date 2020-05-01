Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.83. 2,289,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.70. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.