Bitradio Price Hits $0.0184 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market cap of $159,973.15 and $34.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004363 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,691,166 coins and its circulating supply is 8,691,162 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.