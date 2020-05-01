BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lowered by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $502.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,359. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.