Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $12.05. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 84,440 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.