Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37. The company has a market cap of $877.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

