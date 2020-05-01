Bounty0x Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,968.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Kucoin. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $134,070.45 and $1,968.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, IDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.