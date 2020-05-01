Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,230 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $135,646,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.70. 2,681,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

