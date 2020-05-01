Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $50.06 million and $49,033.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00729455 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001851 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Crex24, Coindeal, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, HitBTC, cfinex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

