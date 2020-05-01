Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 181,621 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,361,451.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 195,427 shares worth $9,701,461. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,299 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 468,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 57,595 shares during the period.

CDLX stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 784,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

