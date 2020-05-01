Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.56-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-112.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.22 billion.Centene also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.56-4.76 EPS.

Centene stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

