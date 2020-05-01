Cfra Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $259.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra from $223.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.30. The stock had a trading volume of 354,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

