Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 1,465,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $418.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

