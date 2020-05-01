Chevron’s (CVX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

CVX traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. 13,249,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,155,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

