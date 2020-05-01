CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down to $18.98

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $18.98. CIT Group shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1,007,085 shares changing hands.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CIT Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after acquiring an additional 277,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

